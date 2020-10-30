5th Circ. Won't Revive EPA Worker's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had a legitimate reason to suspend a Black female former employee in 2011 and affirmed a lower court's summary judgment dismissal of more than 20 allegations of discrimination she brought against the agency. Kimeka Price, who worked as an enforcement officer for the agency, sued the EPA in 2018, asserting claims of discrimination and harassment on the basis of race and gender, and retaliation under the Civil Rights Act. But save for a 14-day suspension, none of the alleged instances constituted an adverse employment action, the appellate court concluded....

