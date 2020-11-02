Irish Watchdog Must Pay Activist's Costs In Facebook Suit

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 2:51 PM GMT) -- Ireland's Data Protection Commission has been saddled with a hefty legal bill after a judge ordered the regulator to pay most of a privacy activist's legal costs in a case on data transfers by Facebook from the European Union to the U.S. Judge Caroline Costello, sitting at the High Court of Ireland, has ruled that Maximillian Schrems is entitled to costs from the regulator arising from the long-running legal case, including those from when the original complaint was referred to the European Court of Justice. Schrems made his complaint to the data regulator, objecting to the way in which Facebook discloses...

