5th Circ. To Rehear Planned Parenthood Texas Abortion Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit agreed on Friday to rehear en banc Whole Woman's Health and multiple Planned Parenthood affiliates' suit challenging a 2017 Texas statute that limits physicians performing second-trimester abortions, vacating a divided panel's opinion finding the law violates the 14th Amendment by overburdening women. A majority of the Fifth Circuit judges voted in favor — on the court's own motion — to rehear the case en banc following a fiery dissent by U.S. Circuit Judge Don R. Willett, in which he called the procedure "barbaric" and said the panel's majority used the wrong legal standard when it deemed unconstitutional a...

