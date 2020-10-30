Brand Battles: Marshmello Roasts L'Oreal Over 'Marsh Mellow'

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, famous electronic dance music artist Marshmello is trying to stop L'Oreal from registering "The Marsh Mellow" as a trademark, saying he may one day use his brand to sell makeup — plus three other TTAB cases you need to know. Facing the Music Marshmello, an electronic music producer and DJ known for wearing a giant cartoon marshmallow headpiece, took the stage this week when he filed an opposition with the board Wednesday to stop L'Oreal from registering "The Marsh Mellow" as a trademark for makeup preparations....

