Pa. Woman Gets 8½ Years For Filing 900 Fake IRS Returns

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to 8½ years in prison and ordered to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution for her role in an "astounding" scheme filing more than 900 fraudulent income tax returns, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced Friday. Vontia Jones, 39, pled guilty in August in Pennsylvania federal court to more than 30 fraud charges related to the fake IRS returns, as well as real estate fraud charges, where she sold properties to buyers with fake documents, sometimes selling a victim's home without their knowledge, prosecutors said. "Jones' greed impacted the lives...

