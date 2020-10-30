Foreign Students Face New Set Of Hurdles Under Visa Rule

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's proposal to impose fixed time limits on student visas would subject international students to new scrutiny and increase the risk of paperwork errors that could disrupt their education, while piling work onto an already overburdened immigration agency. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's September proposal, which generated more than 32,000 comments from the public during the monthlong feedback period, would require students to apply to extend their F student visa and J trainee visa statuses after two- or four-year periods if necessary, rather than allowing their visas to remain valid until they finish their studies. Removing this flexibility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS