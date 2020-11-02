Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full 3rd Circ. Won't Review United Airlines Union Fee Dispute

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 2:52 PM EST) -- The full Third Circuit has declined to rehear a bid by United Airlines workers to reinstate their lawsuit over labor union fees imposed on nonmembers, a practice the workers say is barred by recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

In a one-page order filed Friday, Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause denied the en banc hearing request by three United Airlines customer service representatives who sued the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers over fees they had to pay the union despite choosing not to join it.

The trio sought to overturn a Third Circuit panel's ruling that the Railway Labor Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!