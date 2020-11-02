Full 3rd Circ. Won't Review United Airlines Union Fee Dispute

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 2:52 PM EST) -- The full Third Circuit has declined to rehear a bid by United Airlines workers to reinstate their lawsuit over labor union fees imposed on nonmembers, a practice the workers say is barred by recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In a one-page order filed Friday, Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause denied the en banc hearing request by three United Airlines customer service representatives who sued the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers over fees they had to pay the union despite choosing not to join it. The trio sought to overturn a Third Circuit panel's ruling that the Railway Labor Act...

