Unisys Worker Wants Cert. In Manager Misclassification Row

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A former Unisys Corp. employee has asked a Colorado federal judge to conditionally certify his collective action alleging the information technology services company intentionally misclassifies experienced customer service representatives as managers to dodge paying them overtime. In a motion for conditional certification filed Friday, former Unisys customer service manager Damon Kelley told U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer that all members of the proposed class missed out on overtime because of a corporate policy of promoting workers to positions that were management jobs in name only. Because he alleged he and his fellow employees were all harmed by "a single decision policy...

