Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Unisys Worker Wants Cert. In Manager Misclassification Row

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A former Unisys Corp. employee has asked a Colorado federal judge to conditionally certify his collective action alleging the information technology services company intentionally misclassifies experienced customer service representatives as managers to dodge paying them overtime.

In a motion for conditional certification filed Friday, former Unisys customer service manager Damon Kelley told U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer that all members of the proposed class missed out on overtime because of a corporate policy of promoting workers to positions that were management jobs in name only. Because he alleged he and his fellow employees were all harmed by "a single decision policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!