Securities Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC's securities practice group brokered the settlement of shareholder derivative allegations against the leaders of Google's parent company Alphabet that included a record-setting $310 million commitment by the company to diversity, equity and inclusion, landing it a spot among Law360's Securities Practice Groups of the Year. Cohen Milstein's securities group helped resolve shareholders' claims that the company's board mismanaged misconduct claims against company executives. The settlement deal, which was announced in September, also included a commitment by Alphabet to make major changes to its company policies concerning misconduct claims. The Alphabet outcome alone, given the company's...

