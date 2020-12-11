Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Latham

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP righted the ship for the U.S. Soccer Federation in its defense of pay discrimination claims brought by the players on the U.S. Women's National Team, leading the federation to an early win and earning it a spot among Law360's 2020 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year. It was another example of how Latham's entertainment, sports and media practice is equipped to handle sports legal issues not only around the world but in almost every facet of the industry, from high-profile litigation to major media deals to mergers and acquisitions. "Latham just has a commitment to this...

