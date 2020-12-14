Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP advised DraftKings in its $3.3 billion cross-border merger with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and in its simultaneous $1.8 billion initial public offering — all in the earliest months of the pandemic — earning it a spot among Law360's Sports Practice Groups of the Year. DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports and iGaming company, cleared regulatory hurdles, including securing approval of gaming authorities in U.S. and international jurisdictions, before closing the merger on April 23 and going public the next day. Pavan Surapaneni, a partner with experience particularly in sports mergers & acquisitions and sports real estate,...

