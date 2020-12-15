Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Wilkinson Stekloff

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 3:31 PM EST) -- Wilkinson Stekloff LLP's work representing the NFL in an antitrust dispute over broadcast media rights and the NCAA in multiple class actions over student-athlete image rights earned the firm a spot as one of Law360's Sports Groups of the Year. The trial boutique's nearly 40 attorneys are mostly located in Washington, D.C., with small offices in New York and Los Angeles. In its short existence, the 2016-founded Wilkinson Stekloff has already become an important player in sports law, successfully defending major sports leagues in litigation and conducting misconduct investigations in both football and tennis. "We have spectacular people who really want...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS