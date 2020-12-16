Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Winston & Strawn

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP secured a landmark victory eliminating the NCAA's cap on educational benefits for college athletes and helped the NFL, NBA and MLB players' unions draft return-to-play agreements in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Sports Practice Groups of the Year. The firm's sports law practice, composed of 55 attorneys spanning 12 cities on both sides of the Atlantic, has been a pioneer in the industry since it was founded nearly four decades ago. "We started working on this before anyone thought of a discipline called sports law," sports law practice...

