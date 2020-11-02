Divided SEC Eases Limits And Rules On Private Offerings

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday expanded capital-raising opportunities for private companies, setting higher limits on crowdfunding campaigns and alternatives to initial public offerings while also seeking to simplify rules governing private offerings, though dissenters worried that investor protections will suffer. By a 3-2 vote, the SEC agreed to increase by 50% the annual limit on so-called Reg A+ offerings, which are often described as mini-IPOs, from $50 million to $75 million and nearly quintupled the annual limit on equity crowdfunding campaigns from $1.07 million to $5 million. The policies enacted on Monday also included many amendments to...

