3 Firms Lead Stonepeak's $8.1B Bet On Astound Broadband

Law360 (November 1, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners on Sunday revealed plans to buy U.S. cable operator Astound Broadband for $8.1 billion from TPG Capital and Patriot Media Management in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Seyfarth Shaw LLP. As part of the deal, Stonepeak also plans to partner with Patriot Media, whose management team, including Chairman Steve Simmons and CEO Jim Holanda, currently oversees the cable company. The partnership includes plans for Patriot Media to "invest significantly" in Astound Broadband. Patriot Media's relationship with Astound traces back to 2010, when it began managing the cable company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS