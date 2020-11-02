Morgan Stanley Exec Joins Gibson Dunn As London Partner

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 12:05 PM GMT) -- Law firm Gibson Dunn said on Monday that it has hired a former managing director from banking giant Morgan Stanley to join its London office as a partner for financial regulatory disputes. Matthew Nunan, a finance and regulatory expert who recently served as a managing director and head of conduct for the European, Middle East and Asia arm of Morgan Stanley, will become the law firm's newest partner, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP said. "Matt is highly regarded within London's financial sector, and will be a strong addition to the firm," Ken Doran, chairman and managing partner at Gibson Dunn, said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS