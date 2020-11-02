Justices Weigh Limits Of Economic Duress In Airline Lawsuit

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 5:43 PM GMT) -- A travel agency urged the Supreme Court in London on Monday to free it from an allegedly unfair contract set by a Pakistan airline company, arguing that its conduct could be considered coercive even if it is technically lawful. Britain's highest court has been told that an airline company forced a travel agency to give up £1.3 million ($1.6 million) in commissions as a condition for staying in business. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Philip Shepherd QC, counsel for Times Travel (UK) Ltd., told Britain's top court that Pakistan International Airline Corp. forced his client to give up £1.3 million ($1.6 million) in accrued commissions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS