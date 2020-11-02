Pensions Sector Warns Gov't Over Scheme Consolidation

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 4:50 PM GMT) -- A lobby group for the pensions sector warned the government on Monday against introducing new rules that will push workplace saving plans to wind up if they have less than £100 million ($129 million) in assets. The proposals, set out in a government consultation that ended on Friday, might not be in the best interests of members of retirement plans, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said. The Department for Work and Pensions said in September that small defined contribution schemes that were marred by "persistent under-performance" and poor governance should be consolidated into larger schemes. The PLSA said in its response...

