Cohen & Gresser Hires QC In London For White Collar Group

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- Cohen & Gresser LLP announced it had added a Queen's Counsel partner to its London office, complementing the firm's White Collar Defense and Regulation group. Richard Kovalevsky QC will lead Cohen's criminal defense practice and bolster the firm's capabilities representing clients in complex government and internal investigations, the firm said in a news release on Monday, the day Kovalevsky began his new position. Kovalevsky brings a strong reputation for representing high-net-worth individuals who are accused of complex financial crimes, including tax crimes, corruption, fraud, insider trading, market manipulation and money laundering, the firm said in its statement. He regularly handles matters...

