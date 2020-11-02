Wealth Manager AMP Eyes $4.5B Buyout Amid Turmoil

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- Australian wealth management business AMP, advised by King & Wood Mallesons, revealed Monday that U.S. alternative investment firm Ares Management's bid to buy the company valued it at nearly AU$6.4 billion (about $4.5 billion). Los Angeles-based Ares Management Corp.'s offer comes as AMP Ltd. is facing scrutiny from Australian regulators over purportedly unnecessary fees it charged clients and over how insurance policies were handled. Since the company's conduct came to light in 2018, its earnings have dropped 467%, financial statements show. Ares offered to purchase the financial services company's roughly 3.44 billion shares for an implied AU$1.85 per share, according to a press release....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS