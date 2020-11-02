Energy Cos. Move Maui Climate Suit To Federal Court

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- Chevron Inc. and other energy companies have removed to federal court a Hawaii county's suit seeking to hold them accountable for the costs of climate change through nuisance and negligence claims, saying global warming relief is necessarily a federal issue. The global oil giants removed Maui County's suit to federal court Friday, saying that U.S. energy policy and climate change are issues too big for a single state's courts to handle. The companies claimed that only the federal government has the purview to address the issues posed by climate change, including how to maintain energy supply while addressing the crisis that...

