EEOC Approves New Pact With Agencies Along Party Lines

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's Republican majority voted Monday to move forward with a plan that delegates some of the agency's authority to the U.S. Departments of Justice and Labor, shooting down Democrats' concerns that it undercuts the EEOC's independence. Monday afternoon's party-line vote puts the commission's stamp of approval on a fresh interagency cooperation agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, between the EEOC and its sister civil rights enforcers, which will go into effect once all three sign off on it. The new arrangement directs the commission to consult with the U.S. Department of Justice on enforcement tactics...

