EPA Botched Colo. Ozone Plan Approval, 10th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity urged the Tenth Circuit on Friday to vacate the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of Colorado's plan to prevent ozone pollution from traveling to downwind states, arguing that it underestimated future pollution levels in nearby states. In an opening brief, the nonprofit argued that the plan likely underestimated Colorado's contribution to air pollution in Utah and New Mexico, because it evaluated interstate pollution based on 2023, instead of 2020, which is the last full year before the states must comply with certain national ozone standards. "Thus, EPA lacked sufficient information to conclude those downwind areas would...

