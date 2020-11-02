Fed. Circ. Judge Jabs Atty On 'Sloppy Lawyering' In Fee Row

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge pelted a Baggage Airline Guest Services Inc. attorney with questions Monday over procedural missteps in an unsuccessful suit accusing a competitor of infringing a patent covering technology for picking up lost luggage. Attorney Stefan V. Stein of GrayRobinson PA argued at the remote hearing that although the company, known as Bags, lost its suit against Roadie Inc. when a lower court invalidated the patent in January 2019, the district court properly found the case wasn't exceptional. Roadie countered that the district court should have found that the failure by Bags' attorney "to grasp meaningful technological and operational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS