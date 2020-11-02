Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Judge Jabs Atty On 'Sloppy Lawyering' In Fee Row

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge pelted a Baggage Airline Guest Services Inc. attorney with questions Monday over procedural missteps in an unsuccessful suit accusing a competitor of infringing a patent covering technology for picking up lost luggage.

Attorney Stefan V. Stein of GrayRobinson PA argued at the remote hearing that although the company, known as Bags, lost its suit against Roadie Inc. when a lower court invalidated the patent in January 2019, the district court properly found the case wasn't exceptional.

Roadie countered that the district court should have found that the failure by Bags' attorney "to grasp meaningful technological and operational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!