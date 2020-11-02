EEOC Puts Religious Bias On Busy November Schedule

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 1:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday morning it will hold a meeting next week on revisions to its religious discrimination guidance, marking another update the Republican-stacked agency is pushing through before a potential administration change. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday it's planning to revamp its religious discrimination guidance, marking the second substantive update the Republican-majority agency is moving ahead before a potential administration change. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The agency offered no specifics on the newly announced plan — only noting that a meeting will be held Nov. 9 on an update to its compliance manual section...

