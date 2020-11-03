DC Circ. Judge Dubious Of Medicare Overpayment Rule Fight

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge didn't seem swayed Tuesday by UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co.'s push to affirm a lower court order vacating a Medicare Advantage overpayment rule with multibillion-dollar implications for reimbursement as she pressed an attorney for the country's largest seller of private Medicare policies to explain why the rule is unlawful. As a three-judge panel parsed through thorny technical issues in the case, Latham & Watkins LLP partner Daniel Meron told U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia T.L. Pillard that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' 2014 rule, which requires Medicare Advantage insurers to return unwarranted payments, unfairly holds private insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS