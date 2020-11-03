Fired Atty's Disability Claim Came Too Late, Judge Says

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has ended a disability bias suit brought by a former attorney in the Maricopa County Public Defender's Office, finding the county had outlined the lawyer's disruptive behavior over 20 years and only received requests for disability accommodations upon firing her. In granting Maricopa County summary judgment Monday, U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi found the county did not discriminate against Kristi Adams or fail to reasonably accommodate her under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. Adams contends she has bipolar disorder I, generalized anxiety disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and depression. Although Judge Liburdi...

