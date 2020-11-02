Simpson, Fried Frank Steer $293M Blackstone-COPT Venture

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher represented Blackstone Real Estate in connection with its new venture with Fried Frank-counseled Corporate Office Properties Trust that will own $293 million worth of data center properties, a matter Blackstone and COPT announced Monday. The venture plans to jointly own eight single-tenant data center shell properties that have a total of 1.3 million square feet of space. Shell properties by definition have the appropriate power and utility access for a tenant to operate the space as a data center. Blackstone, a longtime Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP client, will have a majority ownership of the new venture. "This transaction...

