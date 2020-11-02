3 Takeaways From NLRB Official's Call On Cannabis Workers

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official recently found that workers at a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Massachusetts are agricultural laborers who can't organize under federal law, clearing the way for them to try to unionize under a state statute. Acting Regional Director Paul J. Murphy's Oct. 23 decision examined each job classification in a proposed unit of about 189 workers at a Franklin, Massachusetts, facility and ultimately concluded that most of them were agricultural laborers based on a definition of "agriculture" in the Fair Labor Standards Act. However, Murphy also found that some of the classifications didn't fall into...

