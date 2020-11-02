UK School Suppliers Nix £50M Deal Under Antitrust Pressure

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation abandoned its planned £50 million (about $64.58 million) acquisition of fellow educational resource supplier Findel Education Ltd. on Monday, after the U.K.'s antitrust authority said the deal would likely reduce competition for buyers. The Competition and Markets Authority said YPO would not be following through with the deal to purchase Findel from Studio Retail Group PLC. According to the agency, the companies were the two leading suppliers of educational resources in the U.K. — selling stationery, furniture and other materials to schools and nurseries. The CMA said last month that its in-depth, so-called Phase 2 investigation into the matter...

