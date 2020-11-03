Conversant, RPX Strike Deal On Ex-Nokia Wireless Patents

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Patent advisory group RPX Corp. has reached a deal with Conversant Wireless that will give some RPX members a license to a wireless patent portfolio Conversant acquired from Nokia, the companies have said. The companies didn't disclose details of the agreement, but said in a press release Monday that a "subset" of RPX members would be able to use Conversant's patent portfolio, which they said includes a "substantial number" of standard-essential patents acquired from Nokia in 2011. RPX, which says it aims to reduce "frivolous and wasteful" patent litigation by buying and challenging patents, told Law360 on Tuesday that it was...

