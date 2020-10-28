Judge Says Houston Drive-Thru Votes Are Legal

Katie Buehler By

Demonstrators stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston before Monday's hearing on a GOP challenge to votes cast from cars during Texas' early voting period. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Law360 (November 2, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge in Houston on Monday found Harris County's drive-thru voting option legal, ensuring the almost 127,000 votes cast from cars during the state's early voting period will be counted in Tuesday's election.U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen sided with Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins and Democrats after hearing in-person arguments in the GOP's bid to toss almost 127,000 votes that the party said were illegally cast from cars during the state's early voting period. Democrats have criticized the lawsuit in court filings as an "eleventh-hour attempt to disrupt the election."Judge Hanen ruled the Republicans don't have standing to challenge the legality of the cast votes. And he said if he had decided the GOP had standing, he would have ruled to allow the early drive-thru votes to count, but would prohibit the practice on Election Day."I don't necessarily find the voting to be illegal as opposed to the voting place," he said, referring to the tents the drive-thru voters enter. "They voted according to the statute."The judge cautioned voters who plan to cast ballots Tuesday to stay away from drive-thru tents if possible because of the possibility the Fifth Circuit could overturn his standing ruling. Republicans have already appealed the judge's ruling.In announcing his ruling, the judge said the GOP's challenge to the voting practice wasn't timely filed, since drive-thru voting has been going on for weeks and had been approved and announced for months before the Republicans filed suit last week.Judge Hanen ordered the county and Collins to maintain all drive-thru voting records.After hearing arguments, the judge stepped away from the bench for almost 45 minutes before returning to announce his decision.Hollins said in a statement after the ruling that his office and the 11,000 election workers who have volunteered to work Tuesday will fight to the end to protect the right to vote."The law is that the 127,000 voters who are eligible here in Harris County followed the rules and cast their ballots fair and square," Hollins said. "Those voters — Democrats and Republicans, old and young, urban, rural, Black, white, brown, and everything in between — they represent the best of us coming together to choose the next generation of leaders."Richard Mithoff Jr. of Mithoff Law Firm , who represented Hollins, told Law360 the ruling "saved 127,000 votes, and votes from both parties."Jared Ryker Woodfill of Woodfill Law Firm PC, representing the Republicans, didn't immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.The GOP, led by conservative activist Steven Hotze, sued Hollins in federal court on Thursday, arguing he had circumvented the Texas Legislature and violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment by allowing drive-thru voting. Republicans argued Hollins had illegally expanded curbside voting, which the Lone Star State restricts to voters who either are sick at the time of voting, have a disability that requires personal assistance or would be at great risk of injuring their health if they voted in-person.Democrats argued Sunday in response to the injunctive relief request that drive-thru voting is legal under Section 85.062(b) of the Texas election code, which states early voting polling places may be located "'in any stationary structure,' including a 'movable structure.'"Attorneys arguing in support of the Democrats told Judge Hanen on Monday that ruling that the 127,000 early votes shouldn't count would punish voters for following guidelines from county officials they believed to be legal and correct.Hotze was joined by Texas State Rep. Steve Toth, R-Montgomery County, and two Republican candidates in his challenge to Harris County's drive-thru voting policy. Several voters and some candidates, including Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn's Democratic challenger MJ Hegar, have since joined the case as intervenors.Harris County, which includes Houston, is the state's most populous county with a population of about 4.7 million and 2.5 million registered voters, according to data from Texas' secretary of state. Dallas County, the state's second-most populous, has about half of the population of Harris County and about 1.2 million registered voters.During the three-hour hearing Monday, Judge Hanen heard testimony from several voters and their representatives about their drive-thru voting experiences. They told the judge that their IDs were checked and they filled their ballots out in the same manner as they would have if they had voted in-person."Everything is exactly the same as if you're walking into the building," said David L. Hobbs of Fleming Nolen & Jez LLP, representing himself and his wife, who was 35 weeks pregnant at the time they voted, as intervenors in the case. "The only difference is the building has a bigger entrance" for a car to fit in. Drive-thru voting places are usually marked by tents.Attorneys for other intervening voters argued there would be no way to notify in time the almost 127,000 voters who cast their ballots from cars that they must provide an in-person provisional ballot Tuesday if Judge Hanen decided to rule that way. One voter, who has cancer, will be in the hospital on Election Day, one attorney said.Judge Hanen asked Woodfill, representing Hotze and the Republicans, why, when Texas allows counties to conduct elections differently as long as they follow the text of the law, drive-thru voting wouldn't simply be a different style of curbside voting.Woodfill said the Texas Legislature hasn't recognized drive-thru voting. Otherwise, it would have placed limitations on the voting method, like prohibiting phone use while voting or limiting the number of people allowed in one car while voting, he said."The Legislature never said drive-thru voting was OK," Woodfill said. "What they said was OK was curbside; what they did say was OK is vote-by-mail ... If folks don't like that process, they can lobby their senators. An individual county official cannot create a form of voting that is inconsistent with what the election code said."Hotze and his co-plaintiffs have also challenged the policy in front of the Texas Supreme Court , which twice rejected the GOP's argument against counting the votes cast from cars. On Sunday, the state's solidly Republican high court unanimously rejected without an opinion similar arguments that Hollins was violating the U.S. Constitution.The federal case has drawn seven amici briefs in favor of Hollins and Democrats, including a joint brief filed Monday by attorney Benjamin J. Ginsberg and former speaker of the Texas House of Representatives , Joseph R. Straus III, both Republicans. In their brief, Ginsberg and Straus urged Judge Hanen to ignore the GOP's argument, saying the party waited months to challenge a policy that tens of thousands of Houston-area residents have relied on to cast their vote."That plaintiffs cloak their eleventh-hour effort in principles of federalism and deference to the Texas Legislature is puzzling, not persuasive," the pair said in their brief. "Plaintiffs' motion rests on the remarkable contention that the elections clause's assignment of election administration authority to states, in fact, gives federal courts free reign to rewrite state election law for themselves where state officials have implemented the state election code in a manner that is consistent with its text."The Lincoln Project, the Libertarian Party of Texas, the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, a group of election law professors and a group of 12 cities and counties also filed amici briefs in support of Hollins and the Democrats, according to court records.Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement after the ruling that drive-thru voting shouldn't have been an issue in the first place."This lawsuit was shameful and it should have never seen the light of day," he said.This is not the first time Hollins has been sued for his decisions on how to run Harris County's elections. In September, his plan to send unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots to every voter in the county was. On Oct. 7, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Hollins' proposed plan waswith what clerks statewide were doing and "threatens to undermine" the uniform operation of election laws.There has also been litigation in the Lone Star State over Gov. Greg Abbott's COVID-19-related safety orders, which provide a carve-out allowing voters and poll workers to forgo the statewide face covering mandate at polling places. The Fifth Circuit on Thursday stayed a Western District of Texas judge's order striking that exemption as void pending appeal.Hotze and the Republicans are represented by Jared Ryker Woodfill of Woodfill Law Firm PC.Hollins is represented by Richard Warren Mithoff Jr. of Mithoff Law Firm.The case is Hotze et al. v. Hollins, case number 4:20-cv-03709 , in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.--Additional reporting by Michelle Casady. Editing by Jack Karp.Update: This story has been updated with more information about the ruling and comments from Chris Hollins, Richard Mithoff and Gilberto Hinojosa.Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled David Hobbs' law firm. The error has been corrected.

