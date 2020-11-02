Troutman Pepper, DOJ Alum Launches White Collar Boutique

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Georgia white collar attorney opened a national boutique firm on Monday that will represent clients in litigation and government investigations, leaving behind the Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP team he joined several years ago. David M. Chaiken, a former federal prosecutor and a Troutman Pepper partner since late 2016, launched ChaikenLaw Ltd. as an Atlanta-based, national firm that will also operate in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Chaiken told Law360 he plans to take advantage of an expected increase in white collar cases if President Donald Trump and his administration lose Tuesday's election, given that Democratic administrations tend to be...

