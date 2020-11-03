Key Practical Updates From The New ICC Arbitration Rules

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 12:06 PM EST) -- On Oct. 6, the executive board of the International Chamber of Commerce formally adopted the revised 2021 ICC Rules of Arbitration, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.[1] These revisions to the rules aim at increasing the efficiency, transparency and integrity of ICC arbitrations in light of current arbitral practice, and at fostering further the legitimacy and attractiveness of international arbitration as the preferred mechanism for resolving international disputes. Practitioners will want to take careful note of, particularly, modifications to the provisions on consolidation and joinder in complex proceedings, additional requirements imposed to prevent conflicts of interest, expansion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS