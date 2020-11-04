Latham Brings Back Project Finance Partner After DFC Stint

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has announced that a familiar face has returned to the firm in its finance department, bringing years of project development experience, after a short stint at the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. David Penna, who started his legal career at Latham in 2001, has returned to the firm as a partner in the finance department and member of the project development and finance and Latin America practice groups, the firm said in a press release on Monday. Penna returns to his roots after spending a year at the DFC as a senior vice president in the office...

