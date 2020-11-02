SEC's Record 2020 Enforcement Haul Soars On Disgorgement

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission collected more money through enforcement actions in fiscal year 2020 than ever before — thanks to record levels of disgorgement and a slew of mega-sized settlements that came despite a dip in the number of enforcement actions. Data from the enforcement division's annual report shows that the SEC collected just under $4.7 billion in total during the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, an all-time high that was boosted by a record-setting nearly $3.6 billion in disgorgement, which includes prejudgment interest. However, the remaining balance of the $4.7 billion was made up of nearly $1.1 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS