Drugmaker Sues To Invalidate Rival MS Patent In UK

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 4:10 PM GMT) -- Generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical has sued Sanofi-Aventis in London in an attempt to get its rival's patent for a multiple sclerosis medicine invalidated, arguing that Sanofi's invention was obvious considering other treatments that were already in the works. Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical has argued in a filing at the High Court in London that there is no "patentable invention." (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Teva seeks in its claim at the High Court to have the U.K. patent held by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GMBH revoked as invalid. The patent is for a prescription drug made by Sanofi and sold under the brand name Aubagio that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS