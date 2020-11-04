Greek Lender Faces €34M Bill Over Alleged Loan Breaches

Law360, London (November 4, 2020, 2:58 PM GMT) -- Greek lender Piraeus Bank SA is being sued at the High Court in London for €34.1 million ($39.9 million) over alleged inaccuracies in the terms of a loan agreement taken out by Amoeba Issuer DAC in 2018. The company claims to have discovered issues with the dates on loan warranties that were either "untrue" or "inaccurate," according to an Oct. 28 claim form. The errors are found across a significant portion of the loan portfolio, the suit says. Amoeba Issuer told the bank in two separate letters that the loan warranties had been breached, but Piraeus Bank SA refuses to address...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS