Hemp Co. Missing Payments On $1M Debt, Grower Says

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- A New York hemp grower says CBD company Southern Tier Hemp has skipped out on a bill for nearly $1 million, adding to litigation accusing the company of failing to pay debts on hemp plants and products. NG Growers, which operates as Nanticoke Gardens, opened its case Oct. 28 with a motion for summary judgment asking a Broome County, New York, judge to order Southern Tier to pay $936,660, plus interest and fees, after it allegedly failed to pay the full amounts it owed on two payment deadlines. The court filing doesn't say explicitly what Nanticoke Gardens, which grows hemp, provided...

