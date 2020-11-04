Best Practices For Managing Global Employee Diversity Data

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:56 AM EST) -- There is a global conversation around diversity, inclusion and equity and how best to advance these goals in the workplace. Data is key to measuring outcomes, progress and formulating goals. With myriad employment law issues embedded in the quest to gather and use this diversity data, many multinational employers are looking for support in understanding compliant ways to measure diversity, to identify challenges and to track progress. This video provides practical tips to help in-house counsel best approach the collection and use of diversity data in the U.S. and globally. Anna Brown is director of global diversity and inclusion at Baker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS