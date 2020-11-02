Trump Makes Election Day Play With Fracking Order

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- In the final days before the election, President Donald Trump ordered a study of what a hypothetical federal ban on fracking would do to the U.S. economy, even though the federal government doesn't have the legal authority to impose a wholesale ban on the practice. A presidential memorandum issued by Trump on Saturday directs the U.S. Department of Energy to produce within 70 days a study that examines "the economic impacts of prohibiting, or sharply restricting, the use of hydraulic fracturing and other technologies." That includes any potential losses of oil and gas industry jobs, royalties and tax revenues, or liquefied...

