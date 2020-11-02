DC Can't Escape Contractors' Race Bias Suit, Judge Rules

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- A federal judge has ruled that four former contractors can press on with part of their racial bias lawsuit against the government of Washington, D.C., saying there are still live disputes over whether the city had enough control over their jobs to be liable under federal civil rights law. In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected the city's argument that because the workers were independent contractors and not employees, it should not have to face their lawsuit alleging that an official at the Department of Employment Services systematically favored workers of South Asian or Tamil-Indian descent on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS