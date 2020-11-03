Stanley Black & Decker Sues CBP For Overpaid Steel Tariffs

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- Power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker sued U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday, urging the court to order a refund of duties the company says it overpaid on steel nails imported from China. In its complaint, Stanley alleged that CBP is unlawfully withholding anti-dumping deposits that had been collected from the company from 2008 to 2009 as it was importing the Chinese-made nails. "CBP's failure to liquidate Stanley's entries ... unlawfully denying SBD the refunds of excess estimated duty deposits to which it was entitled, was arbitrary, capricious, and otherwise not in...

