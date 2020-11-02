Pa. Judge Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Boy

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state judge has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy eight years ago, the state attorney general said Monday. Judge Michael Schechterly, 58, who presides over a magisterial district court in Perry County, has been accused of abusing a child at his Newport residence in 2012, the attorney general's office said in a statement. At another time, a witness said Judge Schechterly touched his own genitals in the boy's presence, the office said. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in the statement that the allegations show that the judge "violated the trust that the citizens of Perry...

