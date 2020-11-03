Fla. Justice Retains Seat Despite Calls For Ouster

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muñiz survived a merit retention election on Tuesday as citizens voted to keep him on the state's highest court despite calls by editorial boards and others around the state to push him off the bench. With nearly 66% of the vote, Floridians opted to give the justice, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2019 and is part of the court's new 6-1 conservative majority, a new six-year term on the bench. Justice Muñiz faced several calls to be voted out because of his lack of judicial experience and partisan background working in the...

