Birdsong To Pay $50M To Exit Peanut Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- Farmers who claim that three of the biggest names in peanut shelling have been conspiring to flatten the price of their crops asked a Virginia federal judge Monday to bless a $50 million settlement they reached with Birdsong Corp. in their proposed class action. The peanut farmers asked U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson for preliminary approval of the deal, which was announced on the docket last week and will see peanut-shelling giant Birdsong pay $50 million to the settlement class, according to the motion. Birdsong has also agreed to cooperate with the farmers in their continued litigation against Golden Peanut...

