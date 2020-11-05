Chappell Gets 6 Years For Evading Tax On BHS Deal Income

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 3:57 PM GMT) -- A judge sentenced businessman Dominic Chappell to six years in prison on Thursday, minutes after he was convicted at a court in London of cheating HM Revenue & Customs out of taxes on money he earned from acquiring BHS in the year before the department store chain collapsed. In a unanimous verdict after two and a half days of deliberation, the jury at Southwark Crown Court found Chappell, 53, guilty of three counts of defrauding the public revenue out of value added tax, corporation tax and income tax owed on the £2.2 million ($2.9 million) in consulting fees paid to him...

