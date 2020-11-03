Ex-Charles Stanley Stockbroker Loses £10M Dismissal Case

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 3:38 PM GMT) -- A stockbroker lost his wrongful dismissal case against Charles Stanley on Tuesday as a judge said that, even though the firm had no authority to hand him a contract ultimatum, he had forfeited any claim with a foul-mouthed rant. Judge Rowena Collins Rice said at the High Court that Gino Palmeri's behavior at a meeting to discuss Charles Stanley's new financial terms — during which he referred to senior managers including the chief executive in offensive expletives — amounted to "serious misconduct." Palmeri was accused of launching a profanity-laced tirade against staff at Charles Stanley & Co. Ltd. just before he was...

