MPs Reject Pensions Bill Amendment Over Criminal Charges

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 3:30 PM GMT) -- Lawmakers refused on Tuesday to budge on wording in forthcoming pensions legislation that an industry group said would "unintentionally criminalize" a range of ordinary business activities. MPs voted in a detailed reading of the Pension Schemes Bill in the House of Commons against an amendment that would narrow down who could be hit with criminal charges if a company retirement plan hits the rocks. The bill is at the committee stage, the mid-point of its passage through Parliament, which is followed by the report stage and third reading in the lower house. The bill includes sweeping changes for the pensions industry,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS