ICC Recommends 1st Female President Of Arbitration Court

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- The International Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday recommended a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP to be the next International Court of Arbitration president in 2021, setting the attorney on track to be the first woman to lead the ICC court. Claudia Salomon is currently the vice president of the ICC International Court of Arbitration and has long been involved with the ICC, including serving as the co-chair of the task force on financial institutions and international arbitration and serving as the U.S. court member for the ICC court. "It was just an opportunity that I wanted to pursue in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS